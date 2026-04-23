Police officer injured after chaotic Sydney shootings

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A night of violence across Sydney has left an ex-professional boxer fighting for life and a police officer injured after two separate serious incidents in the city’s west and southwest.

In the first incident, ex-boxer Humzah Khalid was shot in a suspected gangland-style attack in Chester Hill late Wednesday night. Police say multiple shots were fired into a vehicle around 11:30pm by two masked gunmen in a black ute, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Khalid, 26, later arrived at Auburn Hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in a critical condition, undergoing surgery for injuries to his leg. Authorities described him as “well known to police” and noted his prior conviction related to violent kidnapping cases.

Detectives believe the attack has “hallmarks of a gangland hit,” though investigations are ongoing.

Tensions escalated further at the hospital when a senior officer entered the emergency department to gather information from the victim. Police allege that a 30-year-old man, believed to be connected to the incident, assaulted the officer in an “unprovoked attack,” repeatedly punching him in the head. The officer, a veteran of 40 years of service, sustained head injuries and was later treated. The suspect has been charged with assaulting police.

In a separate but equally violent incident, a police officer was seriously injured after being struck and pinned between two vehicles in Greenacre during an attempted arrest of a driver in a stolen Toyota. Police said the driver accelerated towards officers, trapping one before fleeing the scene.

The officer discharged his firearm during the confrontation and was later treated for lower leg injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Later the same night, another injured man was found in Ryde with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and wrist. He was taken to hospital under police guard and is expected to face charges.

Senior officers say both incidents involve individuals already known to police, and investigations are continuing into what authorities describe as a series of serious and coordinated violent events.

News.Az