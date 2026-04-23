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BREAKING: IRGC video captures dramatic ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

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BREAKING: IRGC video captures dramatic ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage showing its forces seizing a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The video reportedly depicts Iranian forces boarding a container ship during the operation, News.Az reports.

The vessel was one of two ships captured by Iran on Wednesday, officials said.


News.Az 

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