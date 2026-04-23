BREAKING: IRGC video captures dramatic ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

BREAKING: IRGC video captures dramatic ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage showing its forces seizing a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The video reportedly depicts Iranian forces boarding a container ship during the operation, News.Az reports.

The vessel was one of two ships captured by Iran on Wednesday, officials said.

‼️Footage shows IRGC special forces boarding the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC Epaminondas, which was attempting to break through the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/69WVeVMQQB — News.Az (@news_az) April 23, 2026

News.Az