China's Xpeng targets flying cars, humanoid robot production

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Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng expects to begin large-scale production of its “flying cars” next year and to start producing humanoid robots in the fourth quarter of 2026, President Brian Gu said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gu also said there is “tremendous potential” to expand cooperation with German automaker Volkswagen, which recently began mass production of its first electric vehicle model developed jointly with Xpeng.

“There are a lot of areas that we can partner and really provide value to each other,” Gu said, adding that Xpeng is also open to partnerships with other automakers. “We need to be nimble and willing to partner with different players in different regions.”

Xpeng has already received more than 7,000 orders for its flying cars, most of them in China, where the company is working to obtain approval from aviation regulators.

Speaking ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, Gu said the company plans to begin robotaxi testing in Guangzhou this year. He added that 2027 will be a “critical year” for expanded global testing in collaboration with partners.

He also said Xpeng expects to produce several hundred to several thousand robotaxis over the next 12 to 18 months.

Regarding humanoid robots, Gu said they will initially be deployed as receptionists or sales assistants to interact with customers. Over the longer term, he predicted strong growth in the segment, stating that within 10 to 20 years, Xpeng’s robotics business could surpass its automotive division due to expanding real-world applications.

Like many Chinese automakers, Xpeng has been expanding overseas and currently operates in about 60 countries outside China. Gu said the company generated roughly 10% of its sales volume and about 15% of its revenue from international markets last year.

He added that over the next five to 10 years, more than 50% of Xpeng’s revenue could come from outside China.

News.Az