Macron said he does not consider what is happening in Gaza to be genocide

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky following the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, France on September 4, 2025.

"The French government does not consider Israel's military operation in Gaza to be genocide."

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, News.Az reports.

"No, we do not classify what is happening as genocide. Because this is not just a political statement. Only judges or historians can recognize something as genocide, based on ample evidence, a clear legal basis, and clear criteria," Macron emphasized.

News.Az