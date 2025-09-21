Macron said he does not consider what is happening in Gaza to be genocide

"No, we do not classify what is happening as genocide. Because this is not just a political statement. Only judges or historians can recognize something as genocide, based on ample evidence, a clear legal basis, and clear criteria," Macron emphasized.
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky following the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, France on September 4, 2025. LUDOVIC MAR