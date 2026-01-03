Maduro was captured by US Army's Delta Force, sources say
- 03 Jan 2026 13:56
- 03 Jan 2026 14:14
- 1044815
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/maduro-was-captured-by-us-army-s-delta-force-sources-say Copied
Photo: Getty Images
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured early Saturday morning by members of Delta Force, the U.S. military's top special mission unit, U.S. officials claimed, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.
Delta Force, an elite unit that falls under the U.S. Army, was also responsible for the 2019 mission that killed former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.