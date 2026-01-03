Yandex metrika counter

Maduro was captured by US Army's Delta Force, sources say

Maduro was captured by US Army's Delta Force, sources say
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured early Saturday morning by members of Delta Force, the U.S. military's top special mission unit, U.S. officials claimed, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Delta Force, an elite unit that falls under the U.S. Army, was also responsible for the 2019 mission that killed former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 


