Magic edge Clippers 111-109 in tight finish

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Tristan da Silva added 13 points for Orlando, which has gone 5-2 since Feb. 5, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Kawhi Leonard, playing through an ankle issue, led the Clippers with 37 points. Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench in his fifth appearance for Los Angeles since being acquired from the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline. Jordan Miller chipped in 14 points. The Clippers have dropped to 4-5 since Feb. 2. Mathurin had a chance to win the game but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Leonard had exited Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle sprain but returned to action Sunday.

Orlando prevailed despite shooting just 8-of-23 from beyond the arc, two games after setting a franchise record with 27 made 3-pointers in a win at Sacramento. Jalen Suggs missed his second straight game due to back spasms.

The contest remained close throughout. Leonard gave the Clippers a 107-105 lead with 3:03 left on a jumper from the top of the key. The Magic responded as Bane hit a tying jumper and then converted a layup with 1:28 remaining to put Orlando ahead 109-107.

After Los Angeles missed four straight attempts, Banchero extended the lead to 111-107 with a fast-break dunk with 40 seconds left.

Bane’s late attempt to increase the margin was blocked by rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser with eight seconds remaining. Mathurin then drove down the court but missed a 25-foot shot as time expired.

Up next, the Magic visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, while the Clippers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.