Magnetic storm alert: Expert tips to survive fatigue and insomnia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first days of May 2026 are expected to bring heightened solar activity that may trigger a prolonged geomagnetic disturbance. According to space weather monitoring data referenced by the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), this period could affect not only people who are sensitive to weather changes but also those who usually do not experience health reactions.

From May 1 to May 4, Earth’s magnetic field will go through fluctuating levels of disturbance caused by solar flares and charged particles interacting with the planet’s magnetic shield. On May 1, activity is expected to reach a moderate level, which may lead to symptoms such as mild dizziness, reduced energy, or apathy in some individuals. By May 2, conditions are expected to remain moderately active during the day, easing slightly toward evening, though sensitive people may still feel discomfort, News.Az reports, citing the SWPC.

On May 3, conditions are likely to stabilize, giving the body a short recovery window as geomagnetic activity returns closer to normal levels. However, another increase is expected on May 4, when activity may rise again, potentially bringing back headaches, sleep disturbances, and general weakness.

Magnetic storms occur when bursts of solar energy release charged particles into space, which then collide with Earth’s magnetic field. This interaction can disrupt not only biological rhythms in humans but also technological systems such as radio signals, communications, and satellites during stronger events.

Certain groups are more likely to feel the effects, including individuals with cardiovascular conditions, high blood pressure, older adults, pregnant women, and people under chronic stress or fatigue. Common symptoms during such periods may include headaches or migraines, irregular blood pressure, muscle weakness, joint discomfort, sleep problems, irritability, and emotional instability.

Experts recommend several simple ways to reduce the impact of geomagnetic fluctuations. Staying well hydrated is important, and herbal teas such as mint or lemon balm may help support relaxation. It is also advised to reduce intake of caffeine, energy drinks, and alcohol, as these can intensify cardiovascular strain.

A light diet with reduced salt and fat intake may help prevent fluid retention and blood pressure spikes. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and spending time outdoors in fresh air can also support the body during this period. People with chronic health conditions are encouraged to keep necessary medications accessible and follow their usual treatment plans carefully.

News.Az