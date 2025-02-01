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Magnetic Storm
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The first days of May 2026 are expected to bring heightened solar activity that may trigger a prolonged geomagnetic disturbance. According to space weather monitoring data referenced by the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), this period could affect not only people who are sensitive to weather changes but also those who usually do not experience health reactions.01 May 2026-11:30
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A powerful geomagnetic storm swept across Earth on Tuesday after the sun unleashed the first X-class solar flare of 2026.21 Jan 2026-14:08
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The Earth was hit by the most powerful magnetic storm since the beginning of 2025.24 Mar 2025-02:45
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