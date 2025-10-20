Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Hawaii’s Big Island

Parts of Hawaii’s Big Island were shaken by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred just before 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET), approximately 10 miles northwest of Kalaoa, Hawaii, at a depth of 28.5 miles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Shaking was reported in Hilo and other communities across the island, according to the USGS Shake Map.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries, and authorities confirmed that there is no threat of a tsunami.


