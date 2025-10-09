Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts western Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye's western province of Kutahya at 2.54 am local time Thursday (2354GMT), authorities said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (7.52 miles), said Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The epicenter was initially located in the district of Simav.

Kutahya Governor Musa Isin said on the US social media company X’s platform that no “negative" situation has been reported so far.

