Magnitude 5 quake jolts Türkiye's eastern Malatya

A magnitude 5 earthquake shook Türkiye's eastern Malatya province on Thursday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the Yeşilyurt district, AFAD said.

It took place at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

The quake was felt in nearby provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep. Many people flocked to the streets following the quake, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted that all relevant institutions, including AFAD, have been mobilized to detect any damage or issues following the tremor.

