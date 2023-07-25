Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Türkiye's Adana

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit southern Türkiye's Adana province at 8.44 a.m. local time (5.44 a.m. GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The epicenter was said to be in the city's Kozan district. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.27 kilometers (7.5 miles), AFAD said.

The quake felt in the city center and surrounding districts caused panic among the citizens who rushed to the streets.

According to the preliminary reports, no severe damage and casualties were registered.

The earthquake in Adana comes some five and half months after a pair of devastating quakes that impacted vast swathes of the country's southeastern region and left at least 50,000 people killed.

Following the 5.5 magnitude tremor, three minor aftershocks occurred, the local media reported. The quake was said to be felt in nearby Diyarbakır and Mersin provinces.

News.Az