Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Hihifo, Tonga

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 214 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga at 19:09 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 15.35 degrees south latitude and 175.69 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media


