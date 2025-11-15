Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Hihifo, Tonga
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 214 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga at 19:09 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 15.35 degrees south latitude and 175.69 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.