Baku hosts 1st Meeting of Tourism Specialized Education Institutions of ECO Member States

Co-organized by Azerbaijan`s State Tourism Agency and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the 1st Meeting of the Tourism Specialized Education Institutions of the ECO Member States has commenced in Baku.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with OIC countries.

Naghiyev highlighted tourism as a pivotal sector in Azerbaijan's non-oil economy, receiving significant attention at the state level.

“The primary objective is to transform Azerbaijan into a premier tourist destination. According to surveys, the majority of tourists express admiration for Azerbaijan's history, culture, material and cultural heritage, nature, cuisine, and hospitality. Human resource development is identified as a crucial factor in tourism growth. Currently, three higher education institutions are operational under Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency. Overall, tourism education is offered across 17 higher education institutions in the country," Fuad Naghiyev added.

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri stressed the importance of the event. He pointed out that the Baku Declaration, scheduled for adoption on the 2nd day of the event, will once again highlight the expansion of cooperation and the continuous holding of this inaugural meeting. Noziri extended congratulations to all members on this occasion.

