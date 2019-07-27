Major Armenia road accident: 3 cars collide, two of them falls into gorge

A major traffic accident occurred in Armenia’s Shirak province on Saturday, News.am reports citing shamshyan.com.

Three cars have collided, while two of them fell into the gorge.

Firefighters rescuers arrived at the scene, de-energizing the cars, closing the gas cylinder valves and cordoned off the area.

A duty group of doctors from the Gyumri hospital also arrived, but the drivers and passengers, having received first aid from the doctors, refused to be hospitalized.

Police find out the identity of the drivers.

