Major arms deal between Azerbaijan and Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have signed a defense cooperation agreement during the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh, marking a new step in military-technical collaboration between the two countries.

According to Slovak media reports, the agreement includes a framework deal for the potential purchase of SAM-120 automatic mortars produced by Slovakia’s ZŤS Špeciál weapons manufacturer, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Slovakia’s Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák said negotiations are currently underway in the first phase of the contract, which focuses on the possible delivery of 96 mortars.

Kaliňák noted that the agreement reflects key priority areas for expanding cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry. He described the project as a new direction for Slovakia’s defense sector and welcomed Azerbaijan’s trust in Slovak defense technologies.

The minister also said other countries have shown interest in the system, highlighting potential future export opportunities.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Slovak side by Miroslav Šim, Director of ZŤS Špeciál.

The deal was concluded on the sidelines of the global defense exhibition in Riyadh, which brings together leading defense companies and government representatives to discuss new technologies, partnerships and procurement opportunities.

News.Az