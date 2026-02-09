Azerbaijan showcases defense tech at Riyadh expo

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by senior officials from the Ministry of Defense has taken part in the World Defense Show 2026, one of the world’s major defense industry exhibitions, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the event, Azerbaijan presented products from “Azersilah” Defence Industry Holding CJSC, operating under the Ministry of Defence Industry, along with solutions developed by several private defense companies. The national stand highlighted the country’s growing capabilities in the military technology sector, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The delegation reviewed a wide range of modern defense solutions displayed across the exhibition, including advanced weapon systems, military equipment, aviation technologies and aerial platforms. Special attention was also given to emerging innovations in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, reflecting global shifts toward digital and automated defense solutions.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as executives from international defense companies. Discussions focused on strengthening military-technical cooperation and exploring areas of mutual interest in defense technology and industry partnerships.

The World Defense Show serves as a key global platform for defense and security cooperation, bringing together leading companies, government representatives and industry experts. The exhibition features presentations of next-generation technologies, strategic partnership opportunities and high-level business meetings aimed at shaping the future of the global defense sector.

News.Az