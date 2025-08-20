Major fire breaks out at shopping mall in Kemerovo - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire erupted at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, on Wednesday, August 20.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and all visitors were safely evacuated from the building. At this time, no information about casualties has been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier incidents in Moscow have highlighted the risks of mall fires. A shopping center in the Moskovsky settlement of the Novomoskovsky Administrative District caught fire, with thick smoke rising from the building’s basement.

Another fire occurred at a mall on Suschevsky Val, prompting the evacuation of 17 people. In a separate incident at the Riviera Mall, approximately 700 visitors were evacuated after a fire broke out in the building’s basement level, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the Kemerovo fire, while emergency teams remain on-site to ensure safety and prevent further damage.

News.Az