Major fire erupts on Boulevard de Douaumont in Paris

A significant fire broke out Monday afternoon on Boulevard de Douaumont in Paris' 17th arrondissement, according to the Paris Fire Brigade.

On X, firefighters urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate efficiently and warned nearby residents to exercise caution, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Authorities have not yet released any information on possible injuries or casualties.

Additionally, no official information has yet been released on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

