Major rail disruption hits southern England

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A major disruption hit railway services across southern England on Thursday.

According to National Rail, major disruption is expected across southern England until the end of the day following a fault in a railway radio system, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Passengers have been advised to expect delays and cancellations on multiple rail services.

According to National Rail, the disruption is affecting services operated by CrossCountry, Gatwick Express, Great Western Railway, London Overground, Southern, South Western Railway, and Thameslink.

It stated that the disruption was caused by “a fault with the radio system between the driver and the signaller.”

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“Some services may be delayed by up to 90 minutes or cancelled as a result,” National Rail said.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

News.Az