Major Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST opens doors in capital Ankara

The second edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST 2023 opened its doors for visitors in the capital Ankara this week, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The five-day event, starting on Wednesday, is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

Visitors will be able to experience vertical wind tunnels, and simulation areas, and attend planetarium shows.

The official opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon with the participation of officials.

The event has been organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.

Anadolu has been among media shareholders as a global communications partner of the event since the first edition.

Previously, the event was held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year.

The 2023's first edition of the event was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming 2.5 million visitors, which is a world record.

The third edition for this year will be organized in the Aegean city of Izmir on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Ankara edition is also the seventh edition of the event in Türkiye, and the eighth edition when its international version, Azerbaijan, was included.

News.Az