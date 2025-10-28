Malaysia awaits BRICS response to its membership application

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia has formally informed BRICS of its intention to join the group and is awaiting a response, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on the sidelines of the recently concluded ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“We have informed them. We are awaiting their response,” Anwar said when asked about Malaysia’s next step toward full membership, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed strong support for Malaysia’s bid, saying during a press conference following his state visit to Kuala Lumpur that the Southeast Asian nation “can count on Brazil’s full support” in its effort to join BRICS as a full member.

Although not yet a full member, Malaysia has been collaborating with BRICS countries in several areas, including trade, energy, and infrastructure development.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. The bloc expanded further in 2024, welcoming Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia. Indonesia became a full member on January 6, 2025, while Malaysia gained BRICS partner status on January 1, 2025. That same day, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan also became partner states, followed by Nigeria on January 17 and Vietnam on June 14.

News.Az