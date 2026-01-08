Malaysia drops corruption case against PM’s deputy Zahid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysian prosecutors have ended the corruption case against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, citing insufficient evidence, the Attorney General’s Chambers said Thursday.

The decision comes more than two years after 47 charges related to criminal breach of trust, corruption, and money laundering linked to Zahid’s charitable foundation were put on hold for further investigation, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Ahmad Zahid, leader of a key coalition partner, had previously received a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in September 2023, raising questions about the government’s anti-corruption stance.

The AGC said its review of all evidence found it “insufficient to support continuation of the prosecution” and confirmed that no further action will be taken.

News.Az