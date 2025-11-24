Floods affect nearly 11,000 people across Malaysia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of early Monday, floods have impacted a total of 10,922 people across seven Malaysian states, with Kelantan hit hardest.

The northeastern state reported 8,248 victims from 3,022 families, up from 7,830 victims the previous night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities warned that the situation in Kelantan remains critical amid continued heavy rainfall.

Other states are also experiencing rising floodwaters. In Perlis, victims surged to 811 people from 243 families, compared to 114 people from 35 families the previous night. Penang reported 242 victims from 57 families, while Perak saw an increase as well. Conversely, Kedah and Terengganu experienced a decrease in flood-affected residents, providing some relief.

Selangor has now joined the list of affected states, further straining emergency response and relief efforts.

News.Az