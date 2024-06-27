Malaysia intends to apply for BRICS membership next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia intends to apply for BRICS membership in 2025, the country’s foreign minister Mohamad Hasan has announced, News.Az reports citing South China Morning Post.

“We will apply for BRICS membership in 2025, when the country will preside in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Brazil will have presidency in BRICS,” Minister Hasan said.“Yes now Russia is the presidency, but next year it is Brazil. We want to join when we are the ASEAN chair, so we [will] negotiate with Brazil,” he added.Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim said earlier that the country would soon start the formal process of joining BRICS.

News.Az