Malaysia pushes EV transition as fuel markets wobble

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Malaysians are expected to accelerate their transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) and public transport as global fuel market volatility linked to the Middle East conflict reshapes consumer behavior, the transport ministry said Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The shift highlights the need for a more efficient, reliable and comfortable public transport system to meet rising demand, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said during the ministry’s monthly assembly.

He noted that geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia is now directly affecting the transportation sector, adding that the government has conducted a comprehensive assessment of the crisis, particularly regarding supply security and economic stability.

News.Az