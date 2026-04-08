Iraq reopens airspace and resumes commercial flights following regional conflict

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In a major step toward normalizing national operations, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) officially announced the reopening of the country’s airspace and all commercial airports effective immediately .

The announcement was made by the head of the authority, Bengin Rekani, who confirmed that “airspace and all Iraqi airports will be opened starting today,” News.Az reports, citing IraqiNews.

This decision marks the end of a weeks-long suspension that had effectively grounded commercial travel across the country as a precaution during the regional Fourth Gulf War conflict.

News.Az