Malaysia reaffirms BRICS commitment after Trump’s tariff warning

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warning that countries aligning with BRICS policies could face an additional 10% tariff, Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to economic cooperation with the bloc, emphasizing the importance of inclusive development and digital innovation.

Trump, speaking late Sunday, threatened penalties for countries supporting what he described as “anti-American policies” promoted by BRICS, a growing economic coalition led by emerging powers including China, Russia, and Brazil, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Despite the threat, Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz reiterated Kuala Lumpur’s intention to deepen ties with BRICS nations, especially in the fields of trade, investment, and artificial intelligence.

“With ASEAN’s digital economy projected to reach US$2 trillion by 2030, this is a golden opportunity we cannot afford to waste,” Zafrul said, according to the state-run Bernama news agency. He added that the government would continue to back Malaysian companies expanding into BRICS markets.

Zafrul, who recently attended the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Brazil with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, emphasized that Malaysia is committed to a rules-based, inclusive global trading system. “Together, we build a more just and progressive global economic future,” he said.

BRICS, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009 and joined by South Africa in 2010, has expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. The group now consists of 11 core members and 10 strategic partners.

One of BRICS’ long-term goals is to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar, a discussion that intensified after Washington imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 over its war in Ukraine. The bloc has since worked to develop alternative financial mechanisms and increase the Global South’s influence in global institutions, challenging traditional Western dominance.

