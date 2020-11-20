Malaysian news agency: Azerbaijan enters Aghdam in line with Karabakh deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Malaysian National News Agency BERNAMA has published an article headlined “Azerbaijan enters Aghdam in line with Karabakh deal.”

The article reads: “Azerbaijani forces entered Aghdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh following 27 years of occupation, reported Anadolu Agency (AA), quoting the Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Azerbaijani army entered the district as part of a ceasefire deal with Armenia that was brokered by Russia.

Armenian forces occupied some 77 per cent of the district in 1993, forcibly displacing nearly 200,000 Azerbaijanis from their homeland.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation during this time.

On Nov 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.”

News.Az