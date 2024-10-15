Maldives bans vaping and related products

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Maldives has announced a nationwide ban on vaping and related products.

In an official statement released Tuesday, President Mohamed Muizzu instructed authorities to prohibit the import of vaporizer devices, accessories, and parts starting November 15, 2024, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. From December 15, the ban will extend to the possession, use, manufacturing, sale, promotion, and distribution of vaping products across the country. Attorney General Ahmed Usham confirmed that amendments to relevant laws, including the Tobacco Control Act and Export Import Act, will be submitted to parliament this week to enforce the ban.The decision follows growing concerns from parents and health service providers about the impact of electronic smoking devices.

News.Az