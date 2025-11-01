Maldives becomes first country to impose generational smoking ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Maldives has begun enforcing a smoking ban on anyone born after January 1, 2007, making it the first country in the world to introduce a generational prohibition on tobacco, the Health Ministry announced.

The measure, initiated earlier this year by President Mohamed Muizzu, came into effect on November 1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Health Ministry, the policy aims to "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation."

"Under the new provision, individuals born on or after January 1, 2007 are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives," it added.

"The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale."

The measure also applies to visitors to the nation of 1,191 tiny coral islets scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator and known for its luxury tourism.

The ministry said it also maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession, and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, applicable to all individuals regardless of age.

Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).

A similar generational ban proposed in Britain is still going through the legislative process, while New Zealand -- the first country to enact such a law against smoking -- repealed it in November 2023, less than a year after it was introduced.

News.Az