More than 1.5 mln tourists arrive in Maldives so far this year

The Maldives has welcomed over 1.5 million tourists so far this year, a 9.7 percent increase from the same period in 2024, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism and Environment, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The country received 1,520,699 tourists so far this year, the data showed.

The growth kept the island nation on track to achieve its target of 2.3 million visitors in 2025, surpassing last year's record of 2 million, PSM News, the Maldives' state media, reported on Monday.

The upcoming opening of a new passenger terminal at Velana International Airport, with an annual capacity of 7.5 million passengers, is expected to boost arrivals, PSM said.

