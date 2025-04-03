Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso set to form joint counterterrorism force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are moving forward with plans to establish a joint counterterrorism force to combat extremist groups in the region, according to Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

The announcement came after talks between representatives from the Sahel States Alliance (SSA) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We have achieved satisfactory results in our fight against terrorist groups in our three countries. And today our main goal is to create a united Sahel confederation force to combat the terrorist threat," the minister said.

He called defense, security, diplomacy and development the main pillars of the confederation, and also stressed that the alliance views Russia as a "strategic partner."

News.Az