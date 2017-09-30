Mammadbagir Aliyev elected to RAS Presidium

+ ↺ − 16 px

The director of the National Research Institute of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology in Russia, academician Mammadbagir Aliyev has been elected to the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), said a message posted on the academy’s website.

Seventy-nine academicians, including Mammadbagir Aliyev were elected to the RAS Presidium on September 28. Mammadbagir Aliyev, the former president of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, was elected by 1,030 votes, according to APA.

The Presidium also includes Nobel Prize winner in Physics Zhores Alferov and Victor Sadovnichy.

Director of the Nizhny Novgorod Institute of Applied Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev won the election for President of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In addition, 11 vice-presidents of RAS were elected.

News.Az

