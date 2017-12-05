Yandex metrika counter

Mammadyarov embarks on visit to Austria

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for a working visit to Vienna.

Oxu.Az reports citing Foreign Ministry that within the framework of the visit Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Armenian Foreign Minister and will attend the 24th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE participating states on December 7-8.

At the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Mammadyarov's speech and a number of bilateral meetings are envisaged.

