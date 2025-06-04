Man City agree deal to sign Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

City are hoping to get players in before the Club World Cup - but they will not rush deals just for the sake of the tournament.

The early window for the tournament in the USA closes on Tuesday June 10. Club World Cup teams can also use an in-tournament registration period after the group stages from June 27-July 3 to add players to their squads.

City's opening CWC game is on 18 June against Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia.

Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki and Wolves left-back Rayan Ait Nouri are their other key targets.

Ait Nouri effectively has two years left on his Wolves deal including a club-held option and is expected to cost at least £50m. He is in the Algeria squad for friendlies on Thursday and Tuesday.