Man Group reports record AUM of $193.3 billion, beats profit expectations

The company delivered core profit before tax of $146 million, 18% ahead of consensus estimates, driven by stronger-than-anticipated performance fees.

Net inflows reached $17.6 billion during the period, substantially outpacing analyst expectations of $4.3 billion. This was primarily fueled by a single $13.2 billion mandate win in the Systematic Long-Only segment during the second quarter.

However, the company’s alternative strategies experienced net outflows of $3.5 billion, including $1.5 billion from Absolute Return products.

Core performance fees came in at $67 million, more than double the consensus estimate of $27 million, while core net management fee revenue was slightly below expectations at $517 million compared to the $521 million forecast.

The company’s run-rate net management fee margin decreased to 55 basis points from 63 basis points at the end of December 2024.

"During a particularly volatile first half of 2025, we delivered positive investment performance overall and achieved net inflows of $17.6 billion, 11.5% ahead of the industry," said Robyn Grew, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group. "These outcomes highlight the strength of our global platform, and the deepening trust our clients place in us as a strategic partner."

The company declared an interim dividend of 5.7 cents per share, slightly higher than the 5.6 cents paid in the same period last year. Man Group also reported that $65 million of its previously announced $100 million share buyback program was completed as of July 28.