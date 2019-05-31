Yandex metrika counter

Man throws grenade on house in Armenia village

Armenia's Investigation Committee opened a criminal case after a blast in Noramarg village of the Ararat province yesterday.

According to reports, a child, a pregnant woman and an old couple were hospitalized after the husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene.

Police have identified the man, search has been declared. An elderly man died later in the day.

Operational-search measures are being taken to find the alleged perpetrator, News.am reported.

