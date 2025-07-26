Man thwarted at US-Mexico border as troops enforce new Trump-era measures

U.S. military personnel are reflected on a map as they listen to Jose Luis Maheda during a briefing at the U.S. Border Patrol station in Nogales, Ariz., Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A dramatic scene unfolded along the US-Mexico border this week as a man attempting to scale the border wall near Nogales, Arizona, was forced to retreat after being spotted by U.S. troops. Under President Donald Trump's newly intensified border policy, the military has taken on an expanded role in supporting immigration enforcement.

From inside an armored vehicle, Army scouts guided long-range surveillance equipment toward the man as he tried to descend onto U.S. soil. But before he could make his way past the concertina wire, troops sounded the alarm. A Border Patrol SUV raced to the scene, prompting the man to scramble back into Mexico, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident was one of only two sightings over two days in this sector — a quiet but telling sign of what U.S. troops describe as “effective deterrence.”

“Just if we’re sitting here watching the border, it’s helping our country,” said Sgt. Ana Harker-Molina, 24, a Panamanian immigrant who became a U.S. citizen while serving in the Army. “Deterrence is actually boring,” she admitted, reflecting on the stillness that now dominates much of the border region.

Under Trump’s emergency declaration, active-duty troop deployments along the southern border have tripled to 7,600 — a show of force spanning every military branch. The presence comes as illegal crossings continue to decline and the administration pushes to hire an additional 3,000 Border Patrol agents, offering up to $10,000 in bonuses.

Operations are now coordinated from a new high-tech command center at Fort Huachuca, a remote Army intelligence base in southern Arizona. There, commanders monitor real-time activity across the nearly 2,000-mile stretch with digital maps and satellite tracking — all part of a broader strategy to secure the border between official ports of entry.

As the military's presence grows, so does the debate over its role in immigration enforcement. But for soldiers on the ground, like Sgt. Harker-Molina, the mission feels clear.

“We’re here, and people know it. That’s the point.”

