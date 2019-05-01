Yandex metrika counter

Man who stabbed two brothers detained in Yerevan

The murder committed yesterday morning in Yerevan has been solved, the Armenian police said.

Today, at around 3:35 am local time, the police received a report from a Yerevan hospital that it had admitted two men, and who was stabbed.

The police officers found out that they are Yerevan residents - Gurgen Grigoryan, 32, and Gevorg Grigoryan, 30. But the younger brother died in the hospital without regaining consciousness, News.am reported.

A criminal case was filed. The law enforcement identified the murder suspect, he was found in his apartment and taken to a police station. The 31-year-old man was detained. The investigation is still in progress.

News.Az


