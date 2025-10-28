Manchester United target 16-year-old AIK striker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a move for AIK Fotboll striker Kevin Filling.

The Premier League club is looking to strengthen its attacking lineup after adding Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Matheus Cunha during the summer transfer window, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At just 16 years old, Filling has already made his mark in Sweden’s top division with AIK Fotboll. Standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, the young forward has shown maturity and composure beyond his years, attracting interest from several European clubs, including teams in the German Bundesliga.

Filling has scored two goals in seven league appearances this season. His blend of physical strength, technical ability, and instinctive finishing has drawn comparisons to Swedish stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexander Isak.

Manchester United’s scouting team is said to be closely monitoring his progress, viewing him as a potential long-term investment for the club’s future attacking options.

News.Az