Manhunt underway after inmate mistakenly released from New Orleans jail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in New Orleans are searching for Khalil Bryan, 30, who was mistakenly released from the Orleans Justice Center on Friday due to what officials called a “human error.” Sheriff Susan Hutson said Bryan was confused with another inmate who had a similar last name.

“I take full responsibility,” Hutson said, apologizing to the public and confirming an internal investigation is underway. Disciplinary action is expected against staff involved, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Bryan, who was facing charges including possession of stolen property, resisting an officer, and drug-related offenses, also had active warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment, and home invasion. Police say he has a violent criminal history.

New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick warned anyone harboring Bryan could face prosecution and urged him to turn himself in.

The mistaken release occurred after deputies failed to properly verify his identity when processing a bond posted for another inmate. The incident follows a recent escape of 10 inmates from the same jail in May.

District Attorney Jason Williams called the release a “deeply troubling incident” and said criminal charges against responsible deputies are under consideration. Victims linked to Bryan's cases are being notified for safety.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

News.Az