Manly and Roosters legend Johnny Mayes dies

Johnny Mayes, a celebrated former halfback who won three consecutive premierships with two different clubs, has died at the age of 78 following a battle with brain cancer.

Mayes passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a storied legacy in rugby league history. He won the 1973 grand final with Manly before securing back-to-back premierships in 1974 and 1975 with the Eastern Suburbs Roosters under coach Jack Gibson, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His remarkable achievement of winning three straight titles with two clubs was later matched only by rugby greats Glenn Lazarus and Cooper Cronk.

Mayes notably scored a try in the Roosters’ emphatic 38-0 victory in the 1975 grand final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

A longtime resident of Evans Heads on the New South Wales north coast, Mayes played 110 games for Eastern Suburbs and 24 games during his single season at Manly. Across 134 first-grade matches, he scored 71 tries and represented Australia in three Tests at the 1975 Rugby League World Cup.

Known as Roosters player number 586, he also represented City Seconds in 1973 and 1975.

The Sydney Roosters paid tribute on their social media channels, calling Mayes “a true legend of the game” and “a key piece in our back-to-back ’74 & ’75 premierships.”

“Rest in peace, Johnny. Forever in our hearts.”

News.Az