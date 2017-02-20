Maps of municipalities to be developed in Azerbaijan

Maps of municipalities to be developed in Azerbaijan

Works on creation of the electronic information system of cadastral registration and cadastral maps have already started.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from Ramiz Guliyev, chief of the service of property cadastre and address registration under the State Committee for Property Issues.

He said works have been completed in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, as well as 12 regions of the country.

"Lands in Naftalan, Mingachavir, Shirvan and 14 regions of the country are planned to take for electronic cadastral registration in 2017. More than 280 municipality maps are to be prepared on the basis of registration details."

News.Az

