Mara Bagdasaryan fined for failure to pay fines in due time

According to the judgment of the magistrate court, notorious Gelandewagen streetracer Mara Bagdasaryan has been penalized for unpaid speeding fines, TASS reports.

“The court decided to find Bagdasaryan guilty of violating Article 20.25 (1) of the Administrative Offences Code of Russia (“Failure to pay the administrative fine within the time limit fixed by the Code”) and imposed administrative punishment on her in the form of a 10,000 ruble fine,” the judge noted.

According to TV Channel 360, the court rendered the decision considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

The case concerned a traffic violation recorded on 25 July 2016. 5,000 ruble speeding fine was repaid by Baghdasaryan only on January 9. The agency ascertains that this is the first decision of the magistrate court on 54 administrative cases considered in respect of Bagdasaryan over her failure to pay fine.

The court plans to consider all the materials by March 14—the day when the final hearing on the streetracer’s case will be held.

Bagdasaryan and her representative didn’t appear in court, but it is known that the girl admitted her fault, REN TV reports.

