Maria Zakharova: ZHARA 2018 - an international festival that unites

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international music festival ZHARA 2018, which was held in Baku on July 26-29, is a great example of real cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Aug. 3.

"This is an international festival, an international event that unites, not separates, which shows that our features should not cause differences and especially should not emphasize these differences, and that our features can unite us. We can use traditions, customs and our history just for the purpose of such unification. What I have seen just points to this," Zakharova said, Azernews reports.

The international music festival ZHARA 2018 was held on the coast of the Caspian Sea – at the most beautiful Sea Breeze resort of the capital of Azerbaijan on July 26-29.

Popular pop stars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, the USA, Kazakhstan, Moldova and other countries took part in the third festival.

The organizers of the international music festival ZHARA 2018 are People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps, the founder of the Russian Radio and the Golden Gramophone prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

News.Az

News.Az