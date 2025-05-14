Mariners edge Yankees in extras to snap four-game skid

+ ↺ − 16 px

J.P. Crawford delivered a clutch RBI single down the left-field line in the 11th inning, helping the Seattle Mariners snap a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

With runners at the corners and nobody out, Crawford poked a single off Tim Hill (3-1) that just barely stayed fair to plate Leody Taveras and end a game in which both starting pitchers were brilliant, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Seattle reliever Casey Legumina (3-1) got the victory.

Bryan Woo tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings and was close to perfect while dueling New York left-hander Max Fried, whose 1.05 ERA entering the contest was the third-lowest in franchise history by a Yankee through his first eight starts in a season. The Seattle right-hander allowed just two Yankees hitters to reach second base.

Fried, meanwhile, was similarly stellar across five innings of one-run ball. The crafty lefty yielded only four hits, but one of them was an RBI double from Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh that easily could have been a two-run home run.

The Yankees tied it in the ninth on a fielder’s choice by Anthony Volpe.

Key moment

In a tough lefty-on-lefty matchup against Hill, Crawford elected for a first-pitch swinging approach. He got a sinker down the middle and low in the zone from Hill and pounced, with the ball landing just a couple feet to the right of the foul line in left field.

Key stat

Woo has gone at least six innings in all eight of his starts this season. He is tied with Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler for the major league lead in that statistic.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Luis Castillo Woo (3-3, 3.95) starts Wednesday afternoon. Right-hander Will Warren (2-2, 4.75) will start for the Yankees in the final game of the three-game set.

News.Az