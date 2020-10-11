Markov: Armenian attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja – disrespect for int’l law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s latest missile attack on Ganja, the second larges city of Azerbaijan, is disrespect for international humanitarian law, Sergei Markov, director of Russia’s Institute for Political Studies and political analyst, told News.Az.

“Armenia’s shelling of civilians, of course, angers the Azerbaijani people,” said Markov, stressing that the attack on Ganja could lead to the resumption of hostilities in the short term.

“The resumption of hostilities will only be against Armenia itself,” the political analyst added.

News.Az