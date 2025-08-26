Marshall Islands parliament destroyed in overnight fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire has destroyed the national parliament of the Marshall Islands, officials confirmed Tuesday, leaving the Pacific island nation without its main legislative chamber.

The blaze broke out overnight in Majuro, the capital, and gutted half of the parliament building — known as the Nitijela — before firefighters managed to extinguish it. Police later confirmed that the entire structure is now unusable, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed. Emergency crews, including a fire truck, responded to the scene, but the flames spread rapidly through the wooden building.

The Marshall Islands, home to around 42,000 people, has close political and defense ties with the United States under a compact of free association, and is among the few nations that officially recognize Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung offered condolences, saying Taipei would remain in contact with Marshallese authorities and “provide necessary assistance in a timely manner.”

President Hilda Heine’s office has not yet commented on the incident.

News.Az