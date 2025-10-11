Masdar, ENGIE to develop Abu Dhabi’s new 1.5 GW solar plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has awarded the development of its new 1.5-gigawatt Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project to ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy solutions, and Masdar, the UAE’s leading clean energy company, News.az reports.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between EWEC and the two partners has been signed following a competitive procurement process.

Located near Al Khazna in Abu Dhabi, the project will feature nearly three million solar panels that track the sun’s movement to maximize energy generation. Once operational, Khazna Solar PV will supply enough electricity to power around 160,000 homes and cut more than 2.4 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

The plant forms part of EWEC’s strategy to expand Abu Dhabi’s solar capacity to 18 GW by 2035 and meet 60 percent of the Emirate’s power demand from renewable and clean sources, in line with the Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035.

“Khazna Solar PV is a strategic asset that significantly accelerates our journey toward achieving the UAE’s renewable energy goals,” said Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, CEO of EWEC. “By partnering with ENGIE and Masdar, we are leveraging world-class expertise to strengthen the UAE’s energy security and sustainability.”

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said the project marks another milestone in the company’s collaboration with EWEC and supports the UAE’s clean energy ambitions. ENGIE’s Senior Vice President Paulo Almirante noted that Khazna Solar PV will become the company’s largest photovoltaic asset globally, underscoring its commitment to the UAE’s decarbonization goals.

Under the PPA, ENGIE and Masdar will design, finance, build, and operate the plant. The project will incorporate advanced digital technologies, including IoT sensors, cloud-based monitoring, big data analytics, and robotic cleaning systems, to enhance efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Financial close for the Khazna Solar PV project is expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

News.Az